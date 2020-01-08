Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Dec 2019)

The security situation in Central African Republic (CAR) remains precarious and volatile and the civilian population continues to suffer from violence and tensions. Despite a promising security improvement, following the signature of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in early 2019, the number of security incidents have risen again from July due to the strengthening of the non-state armed groups position.

CAR continues to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. 306 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property have been recorded in 2019, compared to 396 in 2018. Despite the overall decrease, the number of humanitarians having sustained injuries has nearly doubled (42 compared to 23 in 2018). More than half of these incidents are opportunistic crimes (robbery, burglary, car jacking), less than a quarter of them are acts of intimidation, aggression and threats, about 20 percent are interferences and restrictions to humanitarian activities.

Kaga-Bandoro, Bangui, Bria, Bambari and Batangafo have been the sub-prefectures with the highest number of recorded security incidents.