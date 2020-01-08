08 Jan 2020

Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Dec 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (399.95 KB)

The security situation in Central African Republic (CAR) remains precarious and volatile and the civilian population continues to suffer from violence and tensions. Despite a promising security improvement, following the signature of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in early 2019, the number of security incidents have risen again from July due to the strengthening of the non-state armed groups position.

CAR continues to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. 306 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property have been recorded in 2019, compared to 396 in 2018. Despite the overall decrease, the number of humanitarians having sustained injuries has nearly doubled (42 compared to 23 in 2018). More than half of these incidents are opportunistic crimes (robbery, burglary, car jacking), less than a quarter of them are acts of intimidation, aggression and threats, about 20 percent are interferences and restrictions to humanitarian activities.

Kaga-Bandoro, Bangui, Bria, Bambari and Batangafo have been the sub-prefectures with the highest number of recorded security incidents.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.