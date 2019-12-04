Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Nov 2019)

An upsurge of direct confrontations between armed groups, as well as between the Central African Armed Forces and armed groups, was observed in November, particularly in Bria, Bambari and Kaga Bandoro. This, combined with continued insecurity in several cities and axes of the country, has led to suspensions of movements of humanitarian actors impacting the humanitarian response.

While civilians remain the main victims of tensions and violence in the country, the Central African Republic is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 272 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or goods were recorded between January and November 2019. Their consequences are serious and have deprive entire populations of assistance. Four organizations temporarily suspended their humanitarian activities in October and November. 40 humanitarian workers have been injured in the past 11 months, compared to 23 in the same period in 2018.