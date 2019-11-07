07 Nov 2019

Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Oct 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.43 MB)

The security situation in Central African Republic (CAR) has remained precarious during the first ten months of 2019. The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country.
CAR remains one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 244 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded from January to October 2019. It represents almost one security incident per day, a slight decrease compared to 2018 but with ever serious consequences. For instance two organisations have temporarily suspended their humanitarian activities in October and 39 humanitarian workers been injured during these last ten months compared to 22 during the same period in 2018.
To be noted also the carjacking at gun point of 12 vehicles from humanitarian organisations during that period.

