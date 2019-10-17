Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Sep 2019)

The security situation in Central African Republic (CAR) has remained precarious during the first nine months of 2019. The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country. CAR remains one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 218 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded from January to September 2019, compared to 319 in the same period in 2018. Despite the overall decrease, the number and severity of incidents leaving humanitarians wounded has increased, with 34 humanitarian workers injured between January and September 2019, compared to 19 injured during the same period in 2018.