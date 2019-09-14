14 Sep 2019

Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Aug 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (408.82 KB)

The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) has generally remained very precarious during the first eight months of 2019. The civilian population remain the main victim of tensions and violence in the country.
CAR remains one of the most dangerous contexts for humanitarian workers. 188 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded from January to August 2019 compared to 277 in the same period in 2018.
Despite this decrease, the level and severity of the incidents has more than doubled with 28 humanitarian workers wounded between January and August 2019 compared to 13 in 2018.

