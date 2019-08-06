06 Aug 2019

Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan - Jul 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (408.6 KB)

The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) has remained precarious during the first seven months of 2019. The population is the main victims of the tension and violence exerted in the country despite the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation signed in February 2019. While the total number of incidents affecting humanitarian organizations has been on decline for the first six months, a sharp increase was observed in July. 159 incidents directly affecting humanitarian staff or assets were witnessed during the period compared to 231 during the same period in 2018. In Bangui alone, five humanitarian vehicles were stolen at gun point in July. The Sub-prefectures of Bambari, Bria, Kaga-Bandoro, Batangafo and Bangui remain the most affected area.

