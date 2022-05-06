Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (April 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of tensions and armed violence in Central African Republic.

In the first four months of 2022, 52 incidents affecting humanitarian workers were recorded. The significant drop in incidents observed since the end of 2021, largely due to armed confrontations that were more limited in time and scope, is also confirmed for the month of April (14 incidents).

In April, on the Alindao-Mingala and Alindao-Bambari axes, two violent attacks took place against humanitarian teams, on which armed elements opened fire, resulting in seven injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The préfectures of Ouham (19.2%), Bangui (13.5%) and Ouaka (13.5%) remain the most affected during the first four months of 2022. Theft, robbery, looting, threats and assaults represent 73% of incidents (38). Interference and restrictions account for the remaining 14 incidents (27%).