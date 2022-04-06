Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (March 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the sustained tensions and armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first three months of 2022, 38 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded. In March, despite an increase in the number of incidents compared to the previous month, the monthly number of incidents remains below the monthly average recorded in the previous 12 months.

In March, 4 incidents related to armed robberies targeting humanitarians on road axes were recorded.

Prefectures of Ouham (18.4%), Ouaka (18.4%) and Bangui ( 13.2%) remain the most affected since the beginning of the year. Thefts, robbery, looting, threats and assaults accounted for 29 of the incidents (76.3%, 3 out of 4) while the remaining 9% were interferences and restrictions.