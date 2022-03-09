Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (February 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first two months of 2022, 23 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded compared to 116 during the same period in 2021.

Prefectures of Ouaka 4 (17.4 per cent), Ouham 4 (17.4 per cent) and Mbomou 4 (17.4 per cent) remain the most affected since the beginning of the year. Thefts, robbery, looting, threats and assauts accounted for 17 of the incidents (74 per cent, 17 out of 23) while the remaining 26 per cent were interferences and restrictions.