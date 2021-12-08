Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - November 2021)

Context

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first eleven months of 2021, 387 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded compared to 365 during the same period in 2020. In November, 22 incidents were recorded (21 in October).

Sub-prefectures of Bangui (11%), Bosangoa (11%) et Bambari(10%) remain the most affected since the beginning of the year. Murders, hostilities, thefts, robbery, looting, threats and assauts accounted for nearly two-third of the incidents (64.3%, 249 out of 387) while the remaining 35.7% were interferences and restrictions.