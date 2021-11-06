Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - October 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first ten months of 2021, 364 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded compared to 339 during the same period in 2020. In October, 20 incidents were recorded (30 in September).

Seven humanitarian workers were temporarily kidnapped on 5 October near Bouca (Ouham) including five for more than two days.

Prefectures of Ouham (22.2%), Ouaka (13.5%) and Bangui (11.5%) remain the most affected since the beginning of the year. Thefts, robbery, looting, threats and assauts accounted for nearly two-third of the incidents (64.5%, 235 out of 364) while the remaining 35.5% were interferences and restrictions.