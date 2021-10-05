Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - September 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first nine months of 2021, 344 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded compared to 304 during the same period in 2020. In September, 30 incidents were recorded.

A humanitarian staff lost his life on 9 September when his vehicle hit an explosive device between Paoua and Bocaranga. Three other humanitarian staff were lightly wounded and traumatised.

The prefectures of Ouham (21%), Ouaka (13%) and Bangui (11%) remain the most affected since the beginning of the year. Thefts, robbery, looting, threats and assauts accounted for 67% of the incidents (229 out of 344) while the remaining 33% were interferences and restrictions.