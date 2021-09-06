Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - August 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population bears the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

During the first eight months of 2021, 314 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded compared to 267 during the same period in 2020.

The sub-prefectures of Bossangoa, Bangui and Kaga-Bandoro, were the most affected.

Theft, robbery, looting, threats, and assaults accounted for 67% of the incidents (210 out of 314), while the remaining 33% were interferences and restrictions.