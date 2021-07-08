Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - June 2021)

CONTEXT

The Central African Republic is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian personnel with 267 incidents affecting humanitarian workers in the first six months of 2021 compared to 192 during the same period in 2020. The civilian population bears the brunt of the prolonged tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

As for the month of June 2021, the number of incidents affecting humanitarian workers has increased (37 incidents against 28 in May and 34 in April). However, high levels of insecurity continue to hinder humanitarian access in several prefectures such as Nana-Mambéré, Ouham-Pendé, Basse-Kotto and Ouaka. The prefectures of Ouham (11 incidents), Ouham-Pendé (6 incidents), and Basse-Kotto (4 incidents) were the most affected this month. A humanitarian agent was injured in an ambush when he was transferring some patients to a medical facility in Batangafo and another one was injured by a stray bullet during the recent armed clashes in Alindao.

Theft, robbery, looting, threats, and assaults accounted for more than half of the incidents (58.8%), followed by interferences and restrictions (30.7%)