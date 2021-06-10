Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - May 2021)

CONTEXT

The Central African Republic is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian personnel with 229 incidents affecting humanitarian workers in the first five months of 2021 compared to 154 during the same period in 2020. The civilian population bears the brunt of the prolonged tensions and increased armed violence in several parts of the country.

As for the month of May 2021, the number of incidents affecting humanitarian workers has decreased (27 incidents against 34 in April and 53 in March). However, high levels of insecurity continue to hinder humanitarian access in several prefectures such as Nana-Mambéré, Ouham-Pendé, Basse-Kotto and Ouaka. The prefectures of Haute-Kotto (6 incidents), Bangui (4 incidents), and Mbomou (4 incidents) were the most affected this month.

Theft, robbery, looting, threats, and assaults accounted for almost 60% of the incidents (16 out of 27), while the 40% were interferences and restrictions. Two humanitarian vehicles were stolen in May in Ndélé and Bangui, while four health structures were targeted for looting or theft.