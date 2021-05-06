Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (April 2021)

CONTEXT

A decline in security incidents affecting humanitarian organizations was recorded in April (34 incidents against 53 recorded in March). However, the civilian population remains the first victim of the renewed tensions and violence observed in several prefectures since the end of 2020.

The prefectures of Nana-Gribizi (7 incidents), Ouham (6 incidents), and Bamingui-Bamoran (5 incidents) were the most affected this month.

Theft, robbery, looting, threats, and assaults accounted for half of the incidents (16 out of 34), while the other half were interferences and restrictions.

9 humanitarians were injured in April 2021.