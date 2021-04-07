Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (March 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population remains the first victim of the renewed tensions and violence observed in the country since the end of 2020.

The upward trend in security incidents, recorded since the end of last year, is also confirmed for the month of March, that - with 53 recorded incidents - far exceeds the incidents monthly average of 2020.

Sub-prefectures of Kaga Bandoro (6 incidents) and Bambari (6) are the most affected this month while Bangui has 7 incidents.

34 incidents out of 53 (more than half), were related to thefts and looting. 9 vehicles were carjacked in March (13 since the beginning of the year), and two humanitarian staffs were injured, among whom one was hit by a bullet during the implementation of a humanitarian activity.