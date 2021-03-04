Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (February 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population remains the first victim of the renewed tensions and violence observed in the country since the end of 2020.

Despite a certain decline in incidents affecting humanitarian aid workers has been reported in February compared to the previous month, 49 incidents have been recorded (compared to 66 in January). One NGO staff was killed in Bambari.

Bossangoa (13 incidents) and Kaga-Bandoro (8 incidents) were the most affected sub-prefectures: on the contrary no incidents were observed in Bangassou, which in January represented the most affected area for this kind of incidents.

Half of the incidents (26 out of 49) were related to thefts, robberies, and looting. No carjacking has been reported.