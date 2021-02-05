Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January 2021)

CONTEXT

The civilian population remains the first victim of the renewed tensions and violence observed in the country since the end of 2020.

The significant increase in incidents affecting humanitarian aid workers in January reflects the acute insecurity in several prefectures where armed confrontations took place, such as Lobaye, Ombella Mpoko and Mbomou.

In January, nearly 90% of the 66 incidents recorded (the highest monthly figure since 2017) involved robberies, burglaries, and looting. Armed confrontations were not the direct cause of incidents, but the absence of security forces in several cities encouraged opportunistic criminal acts. During the month, 4 humanitarian vehicles were stolen, 2 of them were recovered.