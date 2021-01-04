Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - December 2020)

CONTEXT

The civilian population is the primary victim of the upsurge of tensions and violence in several parts of the country. The CAR is ranked as one of the most dangerous contexts for humanitarian workers: more than one incident per day affecting humanitarian workers has been recorded in 2020.

In 2020, 424 incidents affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded, compared to 306 in 2019, representing a 39 per cent increase.

During the month of December 2020, the number of incidents recorded (59) nearly doubled compared to the monthly average this year. In December alone, one humanitarian worker was killed and five others were injured.