Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (October 2020)

CONTEXT

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in several parts of the country. The CAR is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers: more than one incident per day affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded in the first ten months of 2020.

From January to October, 343 incidents have been recorded compared to 244 during the same period in 2019.

In October, almost half of the 39 registered incidents (which were 37 in September) were related to interferences, diversion of aid, illegal taxation and restrictions of movements. Robberies and threats are also impeding the work of humanitarian workers and represent more than half of the incidents this month.