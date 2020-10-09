Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (September 2020)

CONTEXT

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in several parts of the country. The CAR is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers: more than one incident per day affecting humanitarian workers have been recorded in the first 9 months of 2020.

Restrictions of movements, interference, illegal taxation and undue requests are on the rise, particularly in the capital Bangui. These violations amount to nearly half (48%) of the 37 incidents against humanitarians in September compared to an average of 19,3% in 2019.

Robberies, carjacking and threats amount to the other half of the incidents this month.

Overall, 304 incidents have been recorded thus far this year, representing a 39 percent increase compared to the same period last year.