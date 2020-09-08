Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (August 2020)

CONTEXTE

The civilian population is the first victims of tensions and violence in several parts of the Central African Republic.

Incidents against humanitarian workers continue to hamper the protection and work of humanitarian organizations, and the country remains one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers.

Robberies and burglaries accounted for more than 59% of the total number of incidents reported in August, followed by threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults, and restrictions of movement.

Thirty-seven incidents directly affecting aid workers' personnel or property were reported in August, virtually unchanged from the previous two months. Two humanitarian vehicles were stolen in Bangui in August.