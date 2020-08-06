Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (July 2020)

CONTEXT

Robberies, threats, arbitrary arrests and aggressions are still impeding the work of humanitarian organisations in Central African Republic. These crimes amount to over 52% of the total number of incidents in July with restrictions of movement repre- senting over 39%.

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country which is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 38 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in July, the same number as the previous month.

Three humanitarian workers were wounded in July.