Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (June 2020)

CONTEXT

The security situation remained very tense in several areas, such as Grimari, Bambari, Bria and Kaga-Bandoro. Clashes in the West of the country may also be a source of restricted access, two incidents have already been reported in Baboua. The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country which is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 38 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in June (compared to 33 in May and 28 in June last year). Three humanitarian vehicles were stolen and two humanitarian workers were wounded in June.