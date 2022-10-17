Central African Republic: Overview of the humanitarian situation following flooding (17 October 2022)

Since June 2022, floods have affected around 104,000 people, destroyed more than 5,000 houses and more than 19,500 hectares of crops and damaged many infrastructures in 12 of the country’s 17 prefectures, including the capital Bangui. Seven school are still occupied by displaced flood victims, impacting 10,000 students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Complementing the Government’s efforts, the humanitarian community provided a multisectoral emergency response to more than 44,000¹ people. Many affected people have yet to receive assistance due to lack of resources and physical access, among other reasons. The situation remains particularly alarming in hard-to-reach areas, notably in the Vakaga and Haute-Kotto Prefectures.

According to weather forecasts, there is a risk of further flooding before the end of the rainy season (April to October).

