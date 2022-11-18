Central African Republic: Overview of the Humanitarian Fund, January - September 2022

The socio-economic and political crisis in the Central African Republic is at the root of a large-scale humanitarian and protection crisis. It is marked by population movements (an average of 32,000 people newly displaced each month) and growing needs to help save lives and restore the dignity of those affected. At the same time, the country is facing the consequences of the crisis in Ukraine with a severe fuel shortage, including kerosene, that has reduced access to vulnerable people and is expected to worsen.

Thanks to financial partners’ continuous generosity and trust, the Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) received in 2022 a total of $25.55 million. After disbursements of $9.6 million during the first semester, two additional allocations were made during the third quarter. A reserve allocation was launched in July to fill a gap of $433,000 in the Coordination sector and to support among others, data collection activities through multi-sectoral assessments (MSNA). The data allowed the humanitarian community to have a common understanding of the crisis, including the most pressing needs and the number of people in need of assistance to be considered in humanitarian planning for 2023. A standard allocation was launched in August with $9.2 million to complement a previous grant from the Central Emergency response Fund (CERF). In total, more than 200,000 people, including 48,000 living in the hard-to-reach Triangle of Ouanda Djalle, Ouadda, and Sam Ouandja, were targeted through 16 projects. National non-governmental organizations (NGOs) received directly or indirectly 9 per cent of the funds. As of 30 September, $19.3 million has been allocated to the humanitarian response in CAR, representing 6 per cent of the funding received under the HRP 2022. Another reserve allocation will be launched in November.