Central African Republic: Over half of country needs humanitarian aid, but funding remains at an all-time low
Increased fighting between armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) is causing the humanitarian situation to continue to deteriorate and many people to be displaced, often multiple times. Violence has spread into areas that were relatively stable, compounding humanitarian needs. Successive waves of conflict have halted early recovery in much of the country, where conditions are already poor due to extreme poverty and limited basic social services.
