Central African Republic: Opening people’s access to life-saving aid

For the past three years, persistent violence and damaged roads had made Mingala town in Basse-Kotto, a district in the Central African Republic (CAR) inaccessible for aid workers. The affected people of the town had not received humanitarian assistance for a long time and felt abandoned.

That changed in November 2019, when a team of humanitarian workers arrived to assess the condition of the 400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their host families in the town. The team had chartered a helicopter to asses flood-affected areas and decided to seize the opportunity to evaluate the needs of people in hard-to-reach areas.

The team not only identified what people most wanted but brought supplies of essential household items, education supplies and dignity kits for girls and women.

Read more on United Nations OCHA.