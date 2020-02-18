18 Feb 2020

Central African Republic: Opening people’s access to life-saving aid

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
© OCHA/Virginie Bero
Humanitarian partners demonstrate water purification techniques to people in Ouadda.
© OCHA/Virginie Bero

For the past three years, persistent violence and damaged roads had made Mingala town in Basse-Kotto, a district in the Central African Republic (CAR) inaccessible for aid workers. The affected people of the town had not received humanitarian assistance for a long time and felt abandoned.

That changed in November 2019, when a team of humanitarian workers arrived to assess the condition of the 400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their host families in the town. The team had chartered a helicopter to asses flood-affected areas and decided to seize the opportunity to evaluate the needs of people in hard-to-reach areas.

The team not only identified what people most wanted but brought supplies of essential household items, education supplies and dignity kits for girls and women.

