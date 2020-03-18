Central African Republic - Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2020)

A total of 1,134 suspected measles cases were reported in 11 districts of the Central African Republic, the majority in the three districts of capital Bangui.

Since the beginning of the measles outbreak in 2019 a total of 11,496 suspected cases and 108 deaths have been recorded from 21 districts across the country. In 2020, 8 districts have been affected with the epi-centre of the outbreak shifting from rural districts to the urban centre of Bangui.

The response to the outbreak needs to be scaled up to prevent the risk of further escalation. Due to years of conflict and lack of investment in the sector, CAR has one of the weakest health systems in the world.