Central African Republic: Launch of the campaign “ACT to protect children affected by conflict”

Bangui, Central African Republic – A new child protection awareness campaign was launched today in Bangui during an event bringing together members of the Central African Government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, the United Nations system and non-governmental organizations.

The campaign “ACT to protect children affected by conflict”, initiated by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, aims to strengthen collaboration between local and international actors to end and prevent grave violations of children’s rights.

“ACT to protect aims to promote the extraordinary work done on the ground, as well as the challenges children face, all with the goal of implementing sustainable solutions,” Virginia Gamba declared during the event held in Bangui on Thursday. “The Central African Republic is at a crossroads and the peace agreement signed in February brings hope to all those children and adolescents who have suffered tremendously from the conflict. My wish is that the campaign we are launching here today will contribute to building a lasting peace by reminding us of the necessity to meet the needs of children. ”

“This new initiative gives us an additional way to draw attention to the plight of Central African children and to generate more support to improve their protection,” said Kenneth Gluck of MINUSCA and Christine Muhigana, UNICEF representative, and co-chairs of the Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting on Children and Armed Conflict.

In the Central African Republic, the campaign will provide support to the authorities for the implementation of international commitments leading to the adoption of a child protection code, including the criminalization of the recruitment and use of children in armed groups and forces.

At the same time, engagement with armed groups will aim to end and prevent the 6 grave violations and to secure the release of all those recruited and used during the conflict.

The campaign will strengthen advocacy at all levels to ensure access to reintegration programs for all released boys and girls. Efforts will also be made to improve medical and psychosocial care and legal assistance for children and adolescents victims of sexual violence.

Launched in New York on April 2, the campaign “ACT to protect” will continue until the end of 2022.

