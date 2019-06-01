Central African Republic: Key Message Update, May 2019

Food assistance mitigating worse outcomes for displaced population

Key Messages

Conflict incidents perpetrated by armed groups and farmer-transhumant conflict continued in May, particularly in the center and northwest of the country. Coupled with depleted household food stocks and above-average staple food prices in some areas, Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes remain widespread in conflict-affected prefectures. In Haut-Mbomou, for example, cassava and maize prices in April were 57 percent above the April 2018 average in Zemio markets and 184 percent above the April 2018 average in Obo markets, respectively. In prefectures where security conditions have improved, however, trade flows from Cameroon and the DRC have increased despite the ongoing rainy season, which has mitigated food price increases. Relatively normal food access is driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in these areas.

According to new information on humanitarian assistance delivery provided by WFP, at least 50 percent of the population in IDP sites are receiving 20-day rations. During the ongoing lean season, most IDP households are currently able to meet the remainder of their minimum food needs through wild foods and income earned from casual labor and petty trade, and they are most likely Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!). However, in Haute-Kotto, Haut-Mbomou, and Mbomou, where 80-90 percent of the population lives in IDP camps and insecurity has eroded livelihood coping strategies, newly available information suggests IDPs still face at least slight food consumption gaps while relying heavily on humanitarian food assistance. In these areas Crisis! (IPC Phase 3!) outcomes are likely. These outcomes are expected to persist through October, as planned and likely food assistance during this time is anticipated to continue mitigating more severe outcomes, although access and funding constraints remain a concern.