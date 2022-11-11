Central African Republic: IPC Food Security Snapshot | September 2022 – August 2023

Key results

Approximately 2.7 million people, almost half of the Central African Republic’s population (44%), are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, classified in Crisis and Emergency (IPC Phase 3 and 4) between September 2022 to March 2023, driven by the severe flooding and some dry spells, conflict, causing insecurity. Overall, 2 million people are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and 642,000 in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

In the projected period of April to August 2023, which coincides with the lean season, 3 million (49% of the population analysed) are likely to be in Crisis and Emergency (IPC Phase 3 and 4), including 807,000 in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 2.2 million in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

The severity of the food insecurity will be mainly due to the projected increase in imported and local food prices due to increased transport and petroleum costs, and low access to plant protection products and other chemicals needed for agricultural activities. This will result in limited household access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food. The most affected counties that will likely be classified in IPC Phase 3 and 4 (Crisis and Emergency) include Alindao, Kembé, Mingala, Mobaye, Satéma, Zangba (Basse-Kotto); Bambouti, Djéma, Obo, Zémio (Haut-Mbomou); Ouadda, Yalinga (Basse-Kotto); Bakouma, Gambo, Ouango (Mbomou); Kaga-Bandoro, Mbrès (Nana-Gribizi); Bogangolo (Ombella-M’poko); Bakala, Grimari, Ippy, Kouango (Ouaka); Bouca, Kabo, Markounda, Nana-Bakassa, Nana-Boguila (Ouham); Bocaranga, Koui, Ngaoundaye (Ouham-Pende); and Birao, Ouanda-Djallé (Vakaga).

The most highly food insecure people (IPC Phase 3 or above) in the projected period are mainly those affected by violence who are displaced across the country. In addition, those most affected are poor households in urban and peri-urban areas whose access to food is limited due to low purchasing