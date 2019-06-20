Central African Republic: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis May - October 2019 (Issued in June 2019)

CAR: OVER 1.8 MILLION PEOPLE SEVERELY FOOD INSECURE

Overview

Over 1.8 million people in Central African Republic are in severe acute food insecurity (IPC Phases 3+), including more than 465,000 people in emergency conditions during the lean season, latest data shows. Between May and August 2019, 5 areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (Bria, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo, Rafai and Zémio) and the prefectures of Mbomou, Haute Kotto and Haut Mbomou are experiencing emergency conditions of food insecurity (IPC Phase 4), and 13 prefectures and three areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (Alindao, Bambari and Batangafo) are experiencing crisis conditions of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3).

Nearly 1.35 million people (almost 30% of the population analysed), will be in severe acute food insecurity including nearly 274,000 people in emergency during the harvest period between September and October 2019. It is estimated that three areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (KagaBandoro, Obo and Zémio) and three prefectures (Mbomou, Haute Kotto and Haut Mbomou) will remain in emergency while eight prefectures and five areas with a high concentration of displaced persons will be in crisis. In total, there over 620,000 people displaced in these areas.

Despite the signing of the Khartoum Peace Agreement, the security situation remains precarious throughout the country, mainly in the Haut-Kotto, Haut Mbomou and Basse-Kotto prefectures where non-signatory armed groups continue incursions on major supply routes and around major cities.