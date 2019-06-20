20 Jun 2019

Central African Republic: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis May - October 2019 (Issued in June 2019)

Report
from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (786.97 KB)

CAR: OVER 1.8 MILLION PEOPLE SEVERELY FOOD INSECURE

Overview

Over 1.8 million people in Central African Republic are in severe acute food insecurity (IPC Phases 3+), including more than 465,000 people in emergency conditions during the lean season, latest data shows. Between May and August 2019, 5 areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (Bria, Kaga-Bandoro, Obo, Rafai and Zémio) and the prefectures of Mbomou, Haute Kotto and Haut Mbomou are experiencing emergency conditions of food insecurity (IPC Phase 4), and 13 prefectures and three areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (Alindao, Bambari and Batangafo) are experiencing crisis conditions of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3).

Nearly 1.35 million people (almost 30% of the population analysed), will be in severe acute food insecurity including nearly 274,000 people in emergency during the harvest period between September and October 2019. It is estimated that three areas with a high concentration of displaced persons (KagaBandoro, Obo and Zémio) and three prefectures (Mbomou, Haute Kotto and Haut Mbomou) will remain in emergency while eight prefectures and five areas with a high concentration of displaced persons will be in crisis. In total, there over 620,000 people displaced in these areas.

Despite the signing of the Khartoum Peace Agreement, the security situation remains precarious throughout the country, mainly in the Haut-Kotto, Haut Mbomou and Basse-Kotto prefectures where non-signatory armed groups continue incursions on major supply routes and around major cities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.