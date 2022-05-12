CAR
Central African Republic - Intercommunity violence ( DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2022)
- On 9 May, members of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC)_Union for Peace (UPC) armed group launched and attack against a military post in the city of Bokolobo (Kouango prefecture, Eastern region).
- The clashes between the various parts took an intercommunity turn and led to several acts of retaliation, causing the death of 17 civilians so far. Intercommunity tensions remain very high, and one of the targeted communities gathered in front of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation (MINUSCA) peacekeeping mission, asking for protection.
- An initial assessment made by humanitarian partners (RRM) estimates that at least 5,000 persons fled and sought protection in nearby cities of Digui and Poudijo, or in the bush.