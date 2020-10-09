Central African Republic: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | September 2020

Overview

During the current period of September 2020 to April 2021, which corresponds to the post-harvest period in most of the agro-climatic zones of the country, 1.93 million people (41% of the population analysed) face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). That includes 408,000 people (9% of the analysed population) in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 1.52 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Even despite food assistance, the populations of the Zémio, Ouango and Kabo sub-prefectures are in an Emergency situation (IPC Phase 4), while the 62 others analysed areas are all classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

During the projected period of May to August 2021, which corresponds to the next lean season, generally characterised by an exhaustion of household food stocks, 2.31 million people (48% of the population analysed) is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). 525,000 people across ten sub-prefectures: Alindao, Obo, Zémio,

Dékoa, Ndjoukou, Ouango, Batangafo, Kabo, Markounda and Ngaoundaye, will likely be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 1.79 million people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Therefore, in total, 1.93 million people in the current period and 2.31 million people during the projected period are in need of urgent action to save lives, protect livelihoods and help cover food consumption deficits.