22 Nov 2019

Central African Republic: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | Sep 2019 - Aug 2020

from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
Published on 22 Nov 2019 View Original
In the period from September 2019 to April 2020, corresponding to the post-harvest period in most of the country’s agro-climatic zones, it is estimated that despite planned food assistance, the sub-prefectures of Obo, Zémio, Bria, Ndjoukou, Ippy, Kouango, Batangafo and Kabo are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), while 47 sub-prefectures are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). 1.6 million people, representing 35% of the population analysed (4.6 million), are severely acutely food insecure, including 375,000 (nearly 10%) in Emergency situations. During the lean season, between May and August 2020, in the absence of food assistance, it is estimated that 2.1 million people, representing 47% of the population analysed, will be severely acutely food insecure, including more than 675,000 people in Emergency situations.

In total, 1.6 million people in the current period and 2.1 million people in the projected period are in urgent need of action to save their lives, protect their livelihoods and reduce their food deficits.

