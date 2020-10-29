Central African Republic - Insecurity and displacement in Batangafo (DG ECHO, International NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2020)

On 27 October, there was a violent altercation between two armed groups in Batangafo town. Since then, clashes and reprisal attacks by armed groups in and around the camp for internally displaced people in Batangafo – hosting approximately 30,000 people - have triggered new population movements. 2,000 people sought refuge in the local Medecins sans Frontieres hospital and another 700 in the MINUSCA compound. An unknown number of people are reportedly hiding in the bush.

In view of the volatile security situation in Batangafo, humanitarian actors have temporarily halted their activities and some evacuated from Batangafo.