Central African Republic: Information bulletin (January - June 2022) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The first half of the year has been marked by an increasingly difficult operational environment at a time when the Central African Republic (CAR) is witnessing a humanitarian crisis without precedent. The significant increase in human rights and international humanitarian law violations forced tens of thousands of people to flee their villages, limited the already precarious access to goods and services, and drastically restricted the survival capacities of affected people. This recent deterioration comes at a time when 3.1 million people (51 per cent of the population) need assistance and protection, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Among them, nearly three quarters have acute needs that threaten their physical and mental survival every day. As of 30 June 2022, the country counted 602,134 internally displaced people and 737,962 people have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Against this backdrop, the CAR Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) plays a key role in supporting a flexible, efficient and coordinated humanitarian response.

During the first semester of 2022, thanks to donors’ continuous generosity and trust, the CAR HF was able to allocate US$9.6 million to 17 projects of 13 organizations targeting 187,307 people with urgent needs in conflict areas. The CAR HF continued to prioritize frontline responders with 81 per cent of funding allocated to non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The first CAR HF Standard Allocation was launched in February 2022 for a total of US$7.9 million to fund 15 projects. Additionally, two Reserve Allocations of US$1M and US$750,000 were made to fund gaps in Logistics and Health clusters.