Central African Republic: Information bulletin (Jan - Sep 2021) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to deteriorate due to an upsurge in armed violence in several parts of the country, compounded by widespread human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law. 2.8 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection.

Against a backdrop of ever-growing humanitarian needs, the CAR Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) plays a key strategic role in support of a flexible, effective, timely and coordinated humanitarian response.

From January to September 2021, the CAR HF has allocated US$16.3 million to 39 projects in conflict-affected areas to meet urgent live-saving needs thanks to the donors’ generosity.

The first Standard Allocation 2021 (US$12.2 million for 30 projects) aimed at emergency live-saving response in high priority areas identified in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. Later in August, the first Reserve Allocation (US$4.1 million for 9 projects) was launched, focusing on scaling up a comprehensive response to Gender-based violence.

The CAR HF continues to prioritise its support to frontline responders: 83 per cent of the funding has been allocated to non-governmental organizations, while 17 per cent were to UN agencies with a focus on common services and pipelines.