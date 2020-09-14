Central African Republic: Information bulletin (Jan - Sep 2020) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The humanitarian situation in CAR remains dire.2.6 million people require humanitarian assistance and protection. The number of internally displaced people remains high, with nearly 660,000 IDPs reported as of July 2020. Civilians, particularly women and children,continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. The food security situation has also worsened, with now 2.36 million people in acute food insecurity. One child out of 18 is at a significantly elevated risk of death due to severe acute malnutrition. Only one out of 10 can access hygiene facilities, and only one-third of the population has access to safe drinking water. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the vulnerabilities of the most marginalized groups.

Since January, the CAR Humanitarian Fund has allocated US$21.8 million to support the humanitarian community's efforts to address the most critical and life-saving needs in line with priorities identified under the 2020 Humanitarian Response plan (HRP) and the 2020 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP). Overall, $7.3 million supported the multisectoral response to COVID-19. This includes activities implemented under health, water-hygiene-sanitation, camp coordination and management, shelter and non-food items, nutrition, food security, protection, and common services such as logistics and emergency telecommunications clusters.

Thanks to the donors' continuous generosity, the CAR HF was able to strategically, efficiently, and quickly allocate the funding to support the implementation of 67 emergency projects, using the reserve allocation modality rather than the standard one. Frontline and best-positioned partners on the ground were prioritized. As a result, 95 per cent of the funding was allocated to international and national Non-governmental organizations. The funding allocated through the first reserve allocation was explicitly designed to support common services in remote and difficult to reach areas and enhance camp coordination and camp management in Birao. The second reserve allocation focused on responding to the most critical needs under the 2020 HRP ($ 6.7 million) and mitigating risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic ($5.3 million). The third reserve allocation focused on duty of care / coordination support as well as sectoral and multisectoral response on critical gaps for vulnerable groups in line with the 2020 HRP. Finally, the fourth reserve allows to avoid the disruption of the internet services for humanitarian actors in 10 priority areas.