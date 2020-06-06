Central African Republic: Information bulletin (Jan - May 2020) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The humanitarian situation in CAR remains dire. 2.6 million people, require humanitarian assistance and protection. The number of internally displaced people continues to rise (685 485 IDPs); civilians, in particular women and children, continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. The food security situation has also worsened with now 2.36 million people in acute food insecurity. One child out of 18 is at an extremely elevated risk of death due to severe acute malnutrition. Only one person out of 10 can access hygiene facilities and only one third of the population has access to safe drinking water. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the vulnerabilities of the most marginalized groups.

Since January to the end of May 2020, the CAR Humanitarian Fund (HF) has allocated US$12.8 million to support the humanitarian community's efforts to address the most critical and life-saving needs in line with priorities identified under the 2020 Humanitarian Response plan (HRP). This includes activities implemented under health, water-hygiene-sanitation, camp coordination and management, shelter and non-food items, nutrition, food security, protection, and logistics clusters.

Thanks to the donors’ continuous generosity, the CAR HF supported the implementation of 36 emergency projects, respectively, through the first reserve of $ 850,000 in March 2020 (2 projects), and the second in April 2020 for an envelope of $ 12 million (34 projects). The CAR HF was able to allocate funding to the partners best-positioned on the ground to quickly respond to prioritized needs. As a result, 96 per cent of the funding was allocated to international and national Non-governmental organizations.

The funding allocated through the first reserve allocation was explicitly designed to support common services in remote and difficult to reach areas, as well as to enhance camp coordination and camp management in Birao. The second reserve allocation focused on responding to the most critical needs under the 2020 HRP ($ 6.7 million) and to mitigate risks and respond to the emerging needs related to the COVID-19.