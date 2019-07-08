08 Jul 2019

Central African Republic : Information bulletin (Jan - Jun 2019) CAR Humanitarian Fund

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.02 MB)

The Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund continues to play a critical role in providing the resources needed to support the humanitarian activities prioritized under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

During the first half of 2019, the Fund allocated $22 million of which $1.5 million under the Reserve Allocation and $20.5 million under the First Standard Allocation. The funding allocated under the Reserve (1) supported the continuation of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) by filling funding gaps at the beginning of the year, and (2) the scale-up of the response against viral Hepatitis E in Bocaranga and surrounding areas.

On the other hand, the funding allocated through the Standard Allocation allowed (1) the provision of a direct response to the most acute sectoral and cross-sectoral needs in connection with the mapping of the priority areas of severity defined in the updated HNO light ( March 2019 ), (2) the scaling up of the ongoing humanitarian response operations, (3) the strengthening of the complementarity with other available resources and funding, and (4) the improvement of the quality and effectiveness of the humanitarian response in areas most affected by the crisis.

