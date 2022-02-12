Central African Republic: Information bulletin (Jan - Dec 2021) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to deteriorate as conflict flares up again in several parts of the country, compounded by widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. 3.1 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection. Against this backdrop, the CAR Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) plays a key role in supporting a flexible, efficient and coordinated humanitarian response.

Thanks to the donors’ generosity and trust, in 2021 the CAR HF allocated US$23.3 million to 54 projects in conflict-affected areas to address urgent needs. The HF continued prioritising frontline response actors: 83 per cent of funding was allocated to non-governmental organisations, while 17 per cent to UN agencies.

In its efforts to better inform the response based on the choices and preferences of affected people, the HF has also introduced new guidelines which include accountability to affected people into CAR HF projects and allocations.

The first standard allocation in 2021 ($12.2 million for 30 projects) focused on emergency interventions in high priority areas identified in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. In August 2021, the first reserve allocation ($4.1 million for 9 projects) focused on scaling up a holistic response to gender-based violence. Finally, in December, the second reserve allocation ($6.9 million for 15 projects) supported a multi-sectoral and integrated approach in the face of growing gaps in the health sector