Central African Republic: Information bulletin (Jan - Dec 2019) CAR Humanitarian Fund

The Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund continues to play a critical role in strengthening coordinated, timely and effective humanitarian response, by supporting priority response activities as identified under the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan.

From January to December 2019, the CAR HF has allocated $39 million, of which $35.4 million under the Standard Allocation modality and $3.6 million through the Reserve Allocation modality.

While $20.5 million was allocated through the first Standard Allocation, $14.9 million was allocated through the second Standard Allocation. Both standard allocations enabled front-line response to the most acute and severe needs as prioritized at sector and multisector levels and the overall scale up of the humanitarian response in remote locations. They also aimed at strengthening the complementarity use of the CAR HF funding with other funding mechanisms and the quality and the effectiveness of the humanitarian response at national and sub-national levels.

Funding allocated through the Reserve Allocation modalities allowed to respond to onset needs resulting from unforeseen emergencies, such as the response against the outbreak of Hepatitis E in Bocaranga and to the polio virus, address urgent gaps in Zemio and Birao, sustain operations such as the continuation of the Humanitarian Air Service and respond to WASH needs following the floods.