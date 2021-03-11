Central African Republic | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

to assist 970 330 people

FAO requires USD 31.5 million

period January–December 2021

Humanitarian needs in the Central African Republic continue to increase, mainly due to persistent armed conflict, violence linked to transhumance, floods, plant pests, animal diseases and the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). If timely agricultural assistance is not provided, the number of people in high acute food insecurity is expected to increase to 2.3 million during this year’s lean season, a period in which food stocks are generally low or have been depleted.