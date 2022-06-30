Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund Annual Report 2021

2021 in Review

HUMANITARIAN CONTEXT

Humanitarian situation in 2021

The humanitarian context in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been deteriorating over the past years. The pre-election tensions of December 2020 and the post-electoral armed conflicts that followed early 2021 have worsened a complex and persistent socio-political crisis with major humanitarian and protection consequences.

Growing insecurity, the weakness or almost non-existence of essential basic services and the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have greatly increased vulnerability of affected communities.

Roadblocks, illegal taxation and attacks on communities by armed groups have disrupted supply chains and resulted in an immeasurable loss of household income. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and various multisectoral surveys revealed a worrying situation: more than 63 per cent (3.1 million people) were in extreme poverty at the end of 2021. This further drives protection risk, following negative coping mechanisms.

Protracted displacement

Continuous insecurity across the country led to repeated waves of displacement affecting vulnerable communities. The context of persistent insecurity in CAR remains a major concern for the humanitarian community. Violations of human rights and international humanitarian law are a daily reality through killings, abductions, torture, gender-based violence, arbitrary arrests, looting of individual or humanitarian property, illegal taxation, burning of houses, threats and attacks against humanitarian partners and other degrading treatment.

Insecurity in the field is driving increased numbers of displaced people. While the beginning of 2021 started with an estimated 682,000 IDPs, an upward trend continued until February 2021 (742,000 people) due to the electoral and post-electoral crisis of late 2020 and early 2021.

A period of precarious calm coincided with a significant decrease in the number of displaced people (from 738,000 in March to 691,000 in July 2021) with an increase (over 712,000) in August and September in the hotspots of conflict between armed groups and the National Armed Forces or bilateral forces, mainly in the west and in the south-central region of the CAR.

In the last quarter of 2021, more than 28,476 new cases of displacement were recorded, alongside 6,476 cases spontaneous returns due to a relative lull in violence in the areas of origin. As of 31 December 2021, the total number of IDPs in CAR was estimated at 691,791 individuals, including 172,126 people living on IPD sites and 519,665 people in host families.

The top five sub-prefectures with the most IDPs are Basse-Kotto (109,654 people - 4 sites), Haute-Kotto (83,861 people - 5 sites), Ouham (81,446 people - 35 sites), Bangui (77,274 people - 8 sites) and Ouaka (69,744 people - 9 sites).

A worrying operational environment

The intensification of fighting among armed groups on one hand and among government forces, other Security Personnel (OSP) and armed groups on the other hand has led to widespread insecurity throughout the country, including in traditionally stable areas like Kémo, Nana Mambéré, Ombella-Mpoko et Mambéré Kadéi. The use of explosive devices on roads and village paths by the groups in conflict has seriously disrupted commercial movements, trade and access to agricultural fields.

Several security incidents such as regular robberies, theft in NGOs’ sub-offices, irregular taxation on roads or seizure and diversion of aid by armed groups, have affected humanitarian organizations who had to regularly suspend their operations. In 2021, there were 396 incidents affecting humanitarian organizations, compared with 424 in 2020. This 6.6 per cent decrease in incidents can largely be explained by humanitarian organizations’ inability to access the central and western part of the country for two months due to armed clashes, attacks on civilian convoys and threats from explosive devices. In 2021, three humanitarian aid workers were killed and 24 injured.

Weak access to social services

Access to clean water, basic health care, education and socio-economic infrastructure has been an existential challenge for several decades. Water infrastructures has been destroyed or contaminated by groups in conflict, health centers and schools have been destroyed or temporarily occupied by armed groups, staff has been killed or fled the area, or often lack the basic skills required for their job.

A precarious food security

Food insecurity in CAR is a major concern for the humanitarian community. Security incidents resulted in population displacements, limited access to livelihoods and markets, and increased the adoption of negative coping mechanisms. The precariousness and poor state of agricultural feeder roads, coupled with insecurity, disrupt supply chains and functioning markets, thus harming the stability of basic commodity prices.

An IPC survey conducted in the last quarter of 2021 in 67 of the country's 71 sub-prefectures revealed that 9 sub-prefectures were classified in Phase 4 (Emergency) and 59 others in Phase 3 (Crisis), representing an estimated population of 2.1 million people (43 per cent of the population) in need of emergency assistance. More than 210,000 children between the ages of 6-59 months were acutely malnourished, including 66,654 severely malnourished, and almost 100,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women needed urgent treatment.