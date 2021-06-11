The Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund is allocating US$ 12 million for an emergency response.

Bangui, 11 June 2021 – The Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic (CAR), Ms. Denise Brown, has allocated US$ 12 million from the Humanitarian Fund (HF) to cover the most urgent humanitarian needs in areas of very high vulnerability and where the upsurge in violence accompanied by serious human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, including towards internally displaced persons sites, have further exacerbated already acute humanitarian and protection needs.

“The civilian population bears the brunt of the worrisome increase in violence and needs our assistance more than ever. I call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and to protect civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel. Civilians in particular; the main victims of this violence and these violations; need more protection than ever in their regions, in IDP sites, everywhere.” Ms. Brown stated.

This allocation will allow humanitarian partners to scale up multisectoral assistance projects in priority sectors: protection, emergency shelter and non-food items, coordination and management of IDP sites, water, hygiene and sanitation, health, education, food security, nutrition and logistics.

“The Humanitarian Fund allocation comes at a critical time for hundreds of thousands of people in distress and whose survival is threatened. I am deeply grateful to donors for their generosity and trust in the Humanitarian Fund” explained Humanitarian Coordinator Ms. Denise Brown.

The allocated funds will target the most vulnerable people in 12 prefectures, namely, Basse-Kotto, Haute-Kotto, Haut-Mbomou, Mambéré-Kadéï, Mbomou, Nana-Grébizi, Nana-Mambéré, Ombella-M’Poko, Ouaka, Ouham, Ouham-Pendé, Vakaga as well as Bangui.

Already critical, the humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic deteriorated at the end of 2020 following the resurgence of armed violence in several parts of the country. More than 730,000 people are currently internally displaced, a level not seen since 2014. Some 2.8 million people – 57 per cent of the population - need assistance and protection. Despite one of the most dangerous operating environments in the world, the humanitarian community provided multisectoral assistance to more than 1.2 million people in the first quarter of 2021.

As of June 10, the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan is 33 per cent funded, or US$ 148.8 million, out of the US$ 444.8 million required. Additional funding is needed to continue to support the response. In 2020, the Humanitarian Fund allocated US$ 30.8 million.

For more information, contact

Maxime Nama, Public Information Manager, namacirhibuka@un.org; +236 70 12 24 43

Vedaste Kalima, Head of Office, vedaste@un.org, + 236 70 60 10 66