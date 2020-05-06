CAR

Central African Republic: Humanitarian Fund allocates $12 million to support emergency response

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
© WFP

The Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic (CAR), Denise Brown, has allocated US$12 million from the Humanitarian Fund to support emergency response under the Humanitarian Response Plan, including $3 million to cover COVID-19 projects.

The allocation will enable the UN and humanitarian partners to implement priority projects in health, water, hygiene and sanitation, camp management, shelter and non-food items, food security, nutrition, protection and logistics sectors, as well as COVID response.

Read more on UN OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content