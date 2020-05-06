Central African Republic: Humanitarian Fund allocates $12 million to support emergency response

The Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic (CAR), Denise Brown, has allocated US$12 million from the Humanitarian Fund to support emergency response under the Humanitarian Response Plan, including $3 million to cover COVID-19 projects.

The allocation will enable the UN and humanitarian partners to implement priority projects in health, water, hygiene and sanitation, camp management, shelter and non-food items, food security, nutrition, protection and logistics sectors, as well as COVID response.

