Central African Republic : Humanitarian Dashboard (January - September 2021)

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

During the first nine months of 2021, humanitarian actors in the Central African Republic provided lifesaving, multisectoral assistance to 1.7 million people, despite a very difficult operational context. The upsurge in armed conflict and an increase in serious of human rights and international humanitarian law violations since mid-December 2020 have multiplied forced and preventive displacement of communities already weakened by years of conflict. More than 722,000 people were internally displaced as of 30 September 2021, living with host families or at IDP sites. Humanitarian assistance helped to alleviate the immediate effects of food insecurity and malnutrition, provide people with shelter, water, sanitation and health services, and protect a population in distress.